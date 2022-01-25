ROSCOMMON, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan police dog rescued a Pennsylvania man who got lost Sunday in a densely wooded area during frigid temperatures, police said.
READ MORE: Schools In Flint Sticking With Remote Learning Indefinitely; Families Say They're Struggling To Keep It Up
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said Ghost and his handler, Deputy Dakota Darsow, were called Sunday night to Gerrish Township after local police received a report that a 58-year-old man was missing after going for a walk.
Several hours had passed and the man, who police believed was likely cognitively impaired, had not returned in temperatures that were around 11 degrees (-11.7 Celsius), police said.
READ MORE: Wisconsin Man, 73, Dies In Upper Peninsula Snowmobile Crash
The sheriff’s office said Ghost and Darsow tracked the man for about a half-mile through thick woods before finding him.
The man, who told officers he had gone for a walk and got lost, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for exposure, police said.
“Another great job by Ghost. Good Boy!” the sheriff’s office said.MORE NEWS: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Killing 64-Year-Old Detroit Store Clerk During Robbery
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.