(AP) – A 73-year-old Wisconsin man was killed when the snowmobile he was riding with his wife missed a corner on a snowmobile trail and struck a tree in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, authorities say.
Michigan conservation officers investigating the crash said Richard Reesman of Burlington, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Schools In Flint Sticking With Remote Learning Indefinitely; Families Say They're Struggling To Keep It Up
The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Sunday along Snowmobile Trail No. 160, near Lookout Mountain in Ironwood Township.READ MORE: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Killing 64-Year-Old Detroit Store Clerk During Robbery
Reesman’s 71-year-old wife, Kathy reported the crash to Ashland County, Wisconsin, dispatchers via cellphone.
Kathy Reesman was hospitalized for shoulder pain.MORE NEWS: GM Announces Plans To Spend $7B On EV, Battery Plants In Michigan
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.