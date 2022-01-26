  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Michigan Association of Ambulance Services, Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, Michigan EMS, Michigan EMS Practitioners Association, staff shortage

(CBS Detroit) — Emergency medical service agencies across Michigan are asking the state for funds amid a staffing shortage crisis.

The agencies are asking state lawmakers for $20 million to help fund the recruitment and training of at least 1,000 new medical technicians and paramedics.

READ MORE: Warren City Council Approves Redevelopment Of Old GM Plant

The funding request has the support of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services and the Michigan EMS Practitioners Association.

READ MORE: DWSD Working To Repair Dozens Of Water Main Breaks

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Plans To Retire

 