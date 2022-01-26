DWSD Working To Repair Dozens Of Water Main BreaksThe City of Detroit Water and Sewerage department is dispatching 11 crews around the clock to repair water main breaks.

Detroit Police Seek Assistance Identifying Suspects In Aggravated Assault InvestigationThe Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public to help identify suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in Detroit.

Michigan Reports 27,423 New COVID-19 Cases, 379 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

GM To Add 8,000 Technical Workers In 2022There are more than 8,000 new technical job openings at General Motors, and the automaker plans to fill them during a hiring spree this year.

2 People Arrested After Carjacking Leads To Chase in Lenox TownshipA man and woman from Mississippi have been arrested in Lenox Township in connection with a carjacking.

Michigan Expanding Support To LGBTQ Families Wanting To Adopt Or FosterThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it is expanding support to LGBTQ+ families who are looking to adopt or foster children in need.