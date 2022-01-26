2 People Arrested After Carjacking Leads To Chase in Lenox TownshipA man and woman from Mississippi have been arrested in Lenox Township in connection with a carjacking.

Michigan Expanding Support To LGBTQ Families Wanting To Adopt Or FosterThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it is expanding support to LGBTQ+ families who are looking to adopt or foster children in need.

Poison Control Warns Parents of Toxic Chemical In At-Home COVID Tests, Keep Away From ChildrenPoison Control alerting parents of toxic chemical in at-home COVID tests, says keep away from children and pets and throw away as soon as it’s used.

AG Nessel Seeks To Investigate Eli Lilly For High Insulin PricesMichigan's attorney general said Wednesday she sought court approval to investigate Eli Lilly and Co., accusing the drugmaker of charging excessive prices for insulin medications used to treat diabetes.

Bitter Cold Weather Leads To 150 Frozen Water Mains In DetroitCrews with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department were working Wednesday to repair 75 active water main breaks, about half the number reported since the beginning of the year.

Michigan Deaths Topped Births In 2020Deaths exceeded births in Michigan in 2020, a rare result influenced by COVID-19, statistics show.