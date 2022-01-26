Michigan EMS Agencies Seek $20M In State Funding To Address Staff ShortageEmergency medical service agencies across Michigan are asking the state for funds amid a staffing shortage crisis.

Warren City Council Approves Redevelopment Of Old GM PlantRedevelopment of the plant on Mound Road, which shut down in 2019, is expected to cost $180 million.

DWSD Working To Repair Dozens Of Water Main BreaksThe City of Detroit Water and Sewerage department is dispatching 11 crews around the clock to repair water main breaks.

Detroit Police Seek Assistance Identifying Suspects In Aggravated Assault InvestigationThe Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public to help identify suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in Detroit.

Michigan Reports 27,423 New COVID-19 Cases, 379 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

GM To Add 8,000 Technical Workers In 2022There are more than 8,000 new technical job openings at General Motors, and the automaker plans to fill them during a hiring spree this year.