By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:General Motors, GM, GM Transmission Plant, Redevelopment, Warren

(CBS Detroit) — The old General Motors Transmission Plant in Warren is set to be repurposed.

According to a report from The Detroit News, Warren City Council voted 5-2 to approve a proposed redevelopment on Tuesday.

Missouri-based NorthPoint Development requested $28.6 million in tax increment financing for remediation and demolition. Redevelopment of the plant on Mound Road, which shut down in 2019, is expected to cost $180 million.

City leaders say it will create 600 new jobs with employees making at least $15 an hour.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

