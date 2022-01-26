(CBS Detroit) — The old General Motors Transmission Plant in Warren is set to be repurposed.
According to a report from The Detroit News, Warren City Council voted 5-2 to approve a proposed redevelopment on Tuesday.READ MORE: Michigan EMS Agencies Seek $20M In State Funding To Address Staff Shortage
Missouri-based NorthPoint Development requested $28.6 million in tax increment financing for remediation and demolition. Redevelopment of the plant on Mound Road, which shut down in 2019, is expected to cost $180 million.READ MORE: DWSD Working To Repair Dozens Of Water Main Breaks
City leaders say it will create 600 new jobs with employees making at least $15 an hour.
