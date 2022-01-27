(CBS Detroit) — A Wayne County Jail inmate has been sentenced to 50-75 years in prison in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Cpl. Bryant Searcy, who was attacked while on duty inspecting jail cells.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 28-year-old Deandre Williams was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a police officer and felony murder. He was also charged with unarmed robbery and escaping jail through violence.READ MORE: Ethan Crumbley To Pursue Insanity Defense In Oxford High School Shooting Case
On Jan. 4, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and the other counts were dismissed at Thursday’s sentence hearing. He also pleaded guilty to carjacking and felony firearm, receiving an additional 15-30-year sentence and two years for the firearm charge.
Sentences for both cases will be served concurrently.READ MORE: Wayne County Attorney Sentenced For Embezzling Funds From Deceased Client's Trust
Prosecutors say at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2020, Williams was in jail for the carjacking charge when he attacked Searcy.
Deputies found Searcy unresponsive after a violent struggle. Medics arrived on the scene and transported him to a local hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.
“The horrific murder of Corporal Bryant Searcy is a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officials face every day. This case is a stark example of this reality, “said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “Our hearts go out to his family.”MORE NEWS: Ferris State University Professor Suspended Over Video Sues School
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.