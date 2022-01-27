(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be distributing 10 million free KN95 masks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.
The masks will be distributed by community organizations, including local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices.READ MORE: Inmate Sentenced 50-75 Years For Murder Of Wayne County Deputy Corporal Bryant Searcy
“We have the tools and we know what works as we face down the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe. I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”
Michiganders can pick up a mask from partner sites. To find a distribution site, visit Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan.READ MORE: Ethan Crumbley To Pursue Insanity Defense In Oxford High School Shooting Case
“We are urging Michiganders to mask up to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Wearing masks are important in helping limit the spread of COVID-19, particularly the easily spread omicron and delta variants. Today’s distribution of KN95 masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”
Meijer announced it will be giving about 3 million N95 masks at its stores. The company is participating in a federal program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The store joins other pharmacies, including Walgreens, Kroger and CVS.MORE NEWS: Wayne County Attorney Sentenced For Embezzling Funds From Deceased Client's Trust
A total of 400 million N95 masks are being distributed to pharmacies and health centers by Biden Administration.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.