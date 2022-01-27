Inmate Sentenced 50-75 Years For Murder Of Wayne County Deputy Corporal Bryant SearcyA Wayne County Jail inmate has been sentenced to 50-75 years in prison in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Cpl. Bryant Searcy, who was attacked while on duty inspecting jail cells.

Ethan Crumbley To Pursue Insanity Defense In Oxford High School Shooting CaseAttorneys say Ethan Crumbley will pursue an insanity defense. The filing comes the same day as a new lawsuit alleging negligence by school officials and Crumbley's parents over the attack.

Wayne County Attorney Sentenced For Embezzling Funds From Deceased Client's TrustA Wayne County attorney has been sentenced after he was charged with embezzling money from his deceased client's trust.

Whitmer Proposes Tax Cuts, More Mental Health Workers During State Of The State AddressFlush with surplus state revenues, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday called for a series of targeted tax cuts while outlining her legislative agenda and touting bipartisan accomplishments before she is up for reelection.

Ferris State University Professor Suspended Over Video Sues SchoolA Michigan professor asked a judge Wednesday to immediately reinstate him, two weeks after he was suspended for making a sarcastic video for students that included profanity and criticism of Ferris State University's COVID-19 policies.

Central Michigan University Offers Full-Tuition After Scholarship ErrorDozens of prospective Central Michigan University students who were mistakenly told they had won full-ride scholarships that include room and board have received an apology from the school — and offers of the equivalent of full-tuition scholarships “to make it right."