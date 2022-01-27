Detroit Man Charged In Robbery, Fatal Shooting Of Liquor Store ClerkA Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 64-year-old Behnam Rasho at a liquor store early last week.

Person Of Interest Being Questioned In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old, Detroit Police SayPolice say a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Detroit is in custody and being questioned.

Immersive Van Gogh Detroit Event Rescheduled For Second TimeThe Immersive Van Gogh Detroit event has now been rescheduled for a second time since tickets were first released.

New Affordable Senior Housing Project Named After Rev. Dr. Jim HolleyThursday Mayor Mike Duggan, Council President Mary Sheffield and housing leaders joined the reverend to break ground on an $18 million senior housing project.

Michigan Matters: Norcia & Vann Team Up to Help DetroitTwo powerhouse community leaders -- Jerry Norcia, President/CEO of DTE Energy, and Bishop Edgar Vann, Senior Pastor of Second Ebenezer Church of Detroit – appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday to talk about helping United Way for Southeastern Michigan and metro Detroit as they serve as Co-Chairs of their 2022 campaign.

Michigan House Approves Additional Pandemic Grants For BusinessesGyms, movie theaters, and other businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic would receive state grants under a $185 million spending bill that won initial legislative approval Thursday.