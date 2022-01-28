  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
By Sara Powers

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy has died after being run over by a bulldozer operated by his father in Barry County.

The boy was riding on a trailer that was being pulled by the bulldozer in a Maple Grove Township field when he fell about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, state police said.

The bulldozer then rolled over the boy who died at the scene near his family’s home.

His death was being investigated as an accident.

Maple Grove Township is southeast of Grand Rapids.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.