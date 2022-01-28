7-Year-Old Michigan Boy Dies After Being Run Over By BulldozerA 7-year-old boy has died after being run over by a bulldozer operated by his father in Barry County.

Perry Johnson Becomes 13th Republican To Join Race For Michigan GovernorPerry Johnson, a “quality guru” who founded a company that certifies if businesses are meeting industrial standards, filed papers Thursday to run for Michigan governor.

Detroit Man Sentenced 30 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking In LansingA Detroit man is sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by a 10-year supervised release, for drug trafficking in the Lansing area.

Meningitis Case At MSU Frat Party Prompts Antibiotic Distribution In East LansingMichigan State University and health officials are distributing antibiotics to people who attended a fraternity party after a person at the party tested positive for bacterial meningitis.

Canton Police Release Sketch Of Suspect Accused In Attempted Kidnapping Of 12-Year-Old BoyPolice in Canton are seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old boy.

100-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor From Metro Detroit Remembers Family, Other Victims On International Holocaust Remembrance Day100-year-old Holocaust Survivor who lost entire family during Holocaust