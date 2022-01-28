(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and two other men injured.

On Jan. 22, at about 7:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a hair salon in the 18940 block of Livernois Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Deante Snow, 29, lying face up with heavy bleeding from his torso.

Snow was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say that a verbal altercation between the defendant, Dandre Mitchell, and the victims had escalated, and then Mitchell produced a gun and fired shots.

Mitchell turned himself in on Jan. 24.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged him with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm.

Mitchell was arraigned on Jan. 27, 2022, in 36th District Court.

He was given a $100,000 cash bond. An emergency bond motion will be argued before Judge Kenneth King in 36th District Court on Jan. 31.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2022, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2022, in 36th District Court before Judge Kenneth King.

