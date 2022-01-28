LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The general counsel for the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is resigning from her role.

In a letter posted on the commission’s website, Julianne Pastula provided a 30-day notice on Jan. 26, making her resignation effective on Feb. 25. The notice does not specify her reason for resigning.

Pastula previously worked for the city of Detroit as a public policy analyst for the Research and Analysis Division of City Council and then as senior assistant corporation counsel in the municipal section of the Law Department, according to her bio on the commission’s website. She also served as general counsel to the Board of Ethics and the law department’s liaison for the city.

In her role as general counsel for the redistricting commission, she served as the primary legal advisor.

The resignation comes as the commission is currently facing two lawsuits challenging the new congressional and legislative district maps that were adopted in December. An attorney for the commission defended the maps and urged the state Supreme Court to dismiss a challenge filed by Black lawmakers.

Last week, Michigan Republicans sued to block the new congressional map, saying it is constitutionally flawed because of population deviations, too much splitting of municipal lines and the carving up of “communities of interest.”

On Friday, several groups announced they will also sue to challenge the state House map, alleging it is biased toward Republicans and should be redrawn to be fairer to Democrats on a partisan basis.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the Michigan Supreme Court early next week.

