Man, Woman Face Multiple Charges In Lenox Township CarjackingA man and woman have been charged in connection with a carjacking and police chase in Lenox Township this week.

Grand Haven School Official Awaiting Sentence In Embezzlement Case Dies In JailA man has died in a western Michigan jail days after pleading no contest in the theft of more than $900,000 from a school district where he worked.

7-Year-Old Michigan Boy Dies After Being Run Over By BulldozerA 7-year-old boy has died after being run over by a bulldozer operated by his father in Barry County.

Perry Johnson Becomes 13th Republican To Join Race For Michigan GovernorPerry Johnson, a “quality guru” who founded a company that certifies if businesses are meeting industrial standards, filed papers Thursday to run for Michigan governor.

Detroit Man Sentenced 30 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking In LansingA Detroit man is sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by a 10-year supervised release, for drug trafficking in the Lansing area.

Meningitis Case At MSU Frat Party Prompts Antibiotic Distribution In East LansingMichigan State University and health officials are distributing antibiotics to people who attended a fraternity party after a person at the party tested positive for bacterial meningitis.