EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University and health officials are distributing antibiotics to people who attended a fraternity party after a person at the party tested positive for bacterial meningitis.
The Ingham County Health Department and the university are holding distribution clinics for the antibiotic tablets Friday and Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the MSU Room on the third floor of the MSU Union Building.
They recommend that everyone who was present at the party receive the antibiotic within 14 days of exposure.
The case of meningitis was found in a University of Michigan student who attended the party.
The Jan. 22 party was hosted by Sigma Beta Rho fraternity at Club Rush in East Lansing.
“At this time, no MSU students have shown symptoms suggesting an infection,” said Ingham County Medical Director Dr. Adenike Shoyinka. “Early treatment for close contacts will aid us in containing further spread.”
Meningitis is a rare but serious disease that causes swelling of the membranes around the spinal cord and brain. Symptoms may include the onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, rash, or confusion. Symptoms typically appear 1-10 days after exposure, but usually within five days.
