(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 26,309 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 173 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,959,371 and 29,778 deaths as of Jan. 28.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Jan. 26. Over the past two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 13,155 per day.
The deaths announced today include 121 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.