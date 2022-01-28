(CBS Detroit) — Michigan State Police released a video of what seemed to be a usual drive.
However, it wasn’t until the truck ahead of the patrol vehicle pulled forward that a black kitten appeared.READ MORE: Detroit Public Library Branches Distributing Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
Officials say the cat was rescued by Trooprt Conner of the Metro South Post.READ MORE: Stellantis Suspends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For U.S. Salaried Employees
“After the cat fell from the truck, he was able to get the cat to safety and to the Michigan Humane Society for a check up and warm spot to sleep,” read a tweet from MSP.
Police did not specify when and where the incident happened.MORE NEWS: Over 40K Cera Applications Filed In Detroit, Landlords Left Waiting For Payment
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
From the Cat Files: While on patrol Tpr. Conner of the Metro South Post noticed a cat hitching a ride on the back of a truck. After the cat fell from the truck, he was able to get the cat to safety and to the Michigan Humane Society for a check up and and warm spot to sleep. pic.twitter.com/NxHVvki1GT
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 27, 2022