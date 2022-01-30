  • WKBD-TV

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Two powerhouse community leaders — Jerry Norcia, President/CEO of DTE Energy, and Bishop Edgar Vann, Senior Pastor of Second Ebenezer Church of Detroit – appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday to talk about helping United Way for Southeastern Michigan and metro Detroit as they serve as Co-Chairs of their 2022 campaign.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Jerry Norcia, President and CEO of DTE Energy

Norcia appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and  talked about DTE’s efforts to help those unable to pay their utility bills which is even more dire during the frigid temperatures.

He also discussed GM’s blockbuster announcement this week that they will invest $7 billion in Michigan plants and create thousands of new jobs tied to the electric future. Norcia was involved with those conversations as DTE is the largest utility in the state.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Bishop Edgar Vann, Senior Pastor of Second Ebenezer Church of Detroit

Vann, who is celebrating his 45th anniversary with the church this year, has written a new book about his life.

“I Did It To Myself: True Confessions of an Over Achiever” By Bishop Edgar L Vann

Vann also talked about serving as Co-Chair with Norcia at United Way. It’s the first time the non-profit has had a CEO and community leader together in the Co-Chairman roles.

The pandemic has hit this community hard and those who were having issues before have had an even more difficult time. Vann talked how United Way is addressing those issues through its programs.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62