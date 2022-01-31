MUSKEGON, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — After being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise ships will return to Muskegon again this summer.
Muskegon had busy cruise ship seasons scheduled before COVID-19 canceled plans. In 2020, about 35 stops were planned, and there were 25 stops expected in 2021.
The cancelations had an impact on Muskegon County, where tourism is a more than $300 million industry, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Seventeen stops are planned for this summer, and more could be planned in coming years, the Muskegon Chronicle reported.
Officials say the first cruise ship this season is scheduled for June 7.
