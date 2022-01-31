Michigan Senate Democrats Want To Replace Cass Statue With Coleman YoungDemocrats in the Michigan Senate want to remove a statue of a former U.S. senator from the state who supported slavery and instead unveil a statue of Detroit's first Black mayor.

John James Announces Run For New Macomb County Congressional SeatMichigan businessman, military veteran, and two-time Republican Senate candidate John James announced Monday he will run for an open House seat in the Detroit area.

Michigan Reports 21,242 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Man Rescues Abandoned Dog, Animal Control Sends Weather WarningCalvin Hannah says he’s an animal lover and has three dogs of his own, so when he saw a Pitbull left abandoned and chained to a light pole he had to help.

Detroit Residential Property Assessments Projected To Rise, Marking Fifth Straight Year Of GrowthResidential property assessments in Detroit are projected to increase by an average of 31% per neighborhood in 2021, the city said.

Beaumont, Spectrum Launch New Nonprofit Health SystemTwo of the state's largest health care providers have merged to form a new nonprofit health system.