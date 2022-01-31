LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A former Livingston County undersheriff has pleaded guilty Monday after he was arrested for drunk driving in October.
According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, Jeffrey Warder pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired — a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or $300 fine and/or 360 hours of community service and rehabilitative programs.
He was initially charged with operating while intoxicated and open container of alcohol in a vehicle — both misdemeanors. However, those charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.
A judge immediately sentenced him to fines and costs, acknowledging his lack of criminal record, the results of his substance abuse evaluation, his loss of employment due to the incident, recent statutory changes, and that he enrolled himself in counseling as well as other services.
“We must hold public servants accountable when they fall short of their oath,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “No one – irrespective of their position – is above the law.”
Officials say on Oct. 26, 2021, Warder was arrested after a Michigan State Police trooper pulled him over, noticed that he looked intoxicated and smelled alcohol in the car.
He consented to a breath test, resulting in a preliminary blood alcohol content of .123. A blood test that was later drawn showed a BAC of .133.
Warder resigned as undersheriff in November.
