By Sara Powers
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 21,242 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 65 deaths on Monday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,980,613 and 29,843 deaths as of Jan. 31.

Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, Jan. 28. Over the past three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 7,081 per day.

 

In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.