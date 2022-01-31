Michigan Giving Away Free COVID-19 Test Kits To 50,000 Households -- See If You're EligibleGov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 250,000 COVID-19 tests will be made available to 50,000 eligible households in the city of Detroit and eight counties.

Ballot Drive Launched To Expand Voting In MichiganA Michigan ballot drive that was launched Monday would make it easier to vote, creating more than a week of early voting, letting all voters request an absentee ballot for future elections, and requiring prepaid postage on return envelopes.

Ex-Livingston County Undersheriff Pleads Guilty In Drunk Driving CaseA former Livingston County undersheriff has pleaded guilty after he was arrested for drunk driving in October.

Juvenile Lifer TJ Tremble Who Killed At 14 Will Get Parole Chance After Serving 40 YearsA man who was 14 years old when he killed a sleeping couple and stole their car in Arenac County in 1997 will get a chance to leave prison.

Michigan Senate Democrats Want To Replace Cass Statue With Coleman YoungDemocrats in the Michigan Senate want to remove a statue of a former U.S. senator from the state who supported slavery and instead unveil a statue of Detroit's first Black mayor.

Former Catholic School In Detroit Converted Into Affordable HousingTransfiguration Place Apartments in Detroit's Campau/Banglatown neighborhood features 19 units and no resident will pay more than 30% of their income in rent, according to the city.