Whitmer Has $10M For Reelection, Shifts Funds To PartyGov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign reported Monday that it raised an additional $2.5 million over two months but that it also transferred out $3.8 million it cannot spend because Republicans' longshot recall efforts failed.

AG Nessel To Assist With Investigation Of Ex-Speaker Lee ChatfieldThe Michigan attorney general's office said Monday it is now assisting local and state police who are investigating allegations of sexual assault and financial misconduct against former legislative leader Lee Chatfield.

Allen Park Catholic School Will Use Big Gift For EsportsA Catholic school in Allen Park said it will use a $1.3 million gift to enhance its science and technology programs, including esports.

Former University Of Michigan Students Accuse Ex-Professor Bruce Conforth Of Sexual MisconductStudents of a former University of Michigan lecturer recounted stories of alleged sexual assault, psychological torture, and university negligence Monday before filing a lawsuit against the professor and the school.

Michigan Senate Democrats Want To Replace Cass Statue With Coleman YoungDemocrats in the Michigan Senate want to remove a statue of a former U.S. senator from the state who supported slavery and instead unveil a statue of Detroit's first Black mayor.

John James Announces Run For New Macomb County Congressional SeatMichigan businessman, military veteran, and two-time Republican Senate candidate John James announced Monday he will run for an open House seat in the Detroit area.