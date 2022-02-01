Here's A List Of Warming Centers In Metro Detroit As Residents Prepare For Winter StormAs a winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Detroit, and as people prepare for the weather conditions, here is a list of warming centers located throughout the Metro area.

Man Who Sexually Assaulted Detroit Girl 15 Years Ago SentencedA man who evaded authorities twice after he was charged in the 2007 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Detroit has been sentenced.

Michigan Plans To Build 1st US Electric Vehicle Charging Road By 2023Electric vehicles driving in Detroit could increase their charge by using an in-road charging system by 2023, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced Tuesday.

Whitmer Has $10M For Reelection, Shifts Funds To PartyGov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign reported Monday that it raised an additional $2.5 million over two months but that it also transferred out $3.8 million it cannot spend because Republicans' longshot recall efforts failed.

AG Nessel To Assist With Investigation Of Ex-Speaker Lee ChatfieldThe Michigan attorney general's office said Monday it is now assisting local and state police who are investigating allegations of sexual assault and financial misconduct against former legislative leader Lee Chatfield.

Allen Park Catholic School Will Use Big Gift For EsportsA Catholic school in Allen Park said it will use a $1.3 million gift to enhance its science and technology programs, including esports.