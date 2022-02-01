(CBS DETROIT) – As a winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Detroit, and as people prepare for the weather conditions, here is a list of warming centers located throughout the metro area.
Washtenaw County
Washtenaw County has a few warming centers available during the next few days; however, they are not open 24 hours.
Those locations include:
- Ypsilanti Freighthouse, open Monday through Thursday until 6 p.m.
- First Baptist Church on Washington Street in Ann Arbor.
No pre-registration is needed for these daytime centers.
Wayne County
Wayne County offers several warming centers; to find out the locations and operating times, visit WayneCounty.com.
For warming centers specifically available throughout the city of Detroit, visit here.
Oakland County
Hope Warming Center in Oakland County is open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., seven days a week.
Macomb County
Macomb County has a variety of daytime warming centers that operate only on certain days and times. For information on those centers, visit here. There is also the Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST), which is an overnight rotating warming center. To get information on availability and location, call (586) 415-5101.
