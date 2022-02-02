(CBS DETROIT) – Parts of Southern Macomb County started Wednesday morning with spring like conditions, but by late afternoon, mother nature sent a reminder, that winter has not gone away, and the roads got the memo.

“We’ll work around the clock until the snow event is completed and roads are clear,” said Leo Ciavatta, Maintenance supervisor, for the Macomb County Department of roads

Ciavatta says, road crews have been in since 5am Wednesday and although conditions weren’t as bad as they expected, they were prepared. My mid-afternoon they had 63 trucks on the roads and throughout the day monitored road conditions at their traffic control center in Mt. Clemens.

“This is the nerve center for the department of roads we get to monitor the road conditions, traffic intersections which kind of translate into maintenance, when we have a snow event or rain event we’re able to monitor the pavement to see what needs attention and what doesn’t,” Ciavatta said.

As we drove through the Southern part of the county main roads were slushy but not too bad, but as the winter storm continues Ciavatta says they will continue 16 hour shifts.

I asked, do you plan on being here same time tomorrow?

“Yes and Friday, and Saturday if need be,” said Ciavatta.

Road workers want to remind drivers to please be careful when you’re on the roads and to take things slow. Don’t tailgate them and do not pass them on the right, that can be dangerous.

