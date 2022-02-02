  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Michigan School Closings, michigan schools, school closings, virtual learning, Winter Storm

(CBS Detroit) — Several school districts are moving virtual or canceling classes amid a winter storm.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District will remain virtual through the end of the week. Students will return to class next Monday.

Other districts, including Dearborn and Livonia, will be closed Thursday.

Click here to view school closings.

Click here to view the live winter storm tracker.

