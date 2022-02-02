(CBS DETROIT) – The first winter storm of the year is finally here, and it’s expected to bring over a foot of snow.

“I’m actually surprised we’re getting snow right now because we went through the whole Christmas and new year with now snow, said Dionte Rivers during his trip to a plaza in Southfield.

Wednesday shoppers were seen flooding stores for last minute items ahead of what’s being called a historic weather event.

“It’s a lot of people in there and everybody is scraping trying to get what they can get,” said one Kroger shopper.

Rivers made a quick run to grab a few snacks to enjoy his snow day inside.

“I ain’t get nothing major, just some chips you feel me,” Rivers said.

“Then you know I’m trying to make some smoothies, so you feel me, got the cranberry Everfresh.”

As the snow continues to fall families call it quits for the night, while preparing to take it easy until the storm runs its course.

“I think people are pretty much trying to stay safe inside,” Rivers explained.

“The only reason why I’m out is because I had to actually grab some paperwork and I’m going right back to the crib which is across the street.”

