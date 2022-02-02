  • WKBD-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the community about a suspect and vehicle involved in a non-fatal shooting.

Victim and vehicle wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Detroit. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

On Monday, Jan. 17, at about 4:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Charles a 46-year-old male victim entered the location, and then the suspect quickly approached on foot, and fired shots at the victim.

Police say the suspect then fled in a dark-colored Chrysler mini-van with a broken rear windshield wiper, with an unknown driver behind the wheel.

The victim’s injuries were treated at a local hospital.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

