By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:flint, heavy snowfall, national weather service, snowfall

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Flint received a record 9-inch snowfall Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The total measured late Wednesday afternoon broke the old record of 8.3 inches set in 2011, the weather service said.

READ MORE: More Than 100 Flights Canceled At Detroit Metro Airport Amid Winter Storm

Heavy snow fell elsewhere in Michigan. A trainer spotter measured 10 inches of snow in Buchanan in the southwestern corner of the state, the weather service said.

READ MORE: Michigan School Closings: Several Districts Canceling Classes, Going Virtual Due To Winter Storm

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Macomb County Roads, Not As Bad As Expected During Snowstorm, Road Department Still Prepared

 