(CBS DETROIT) – The American Heart Association is encouraging women in Metro Detroit to reclaim their rhythm and celebrate heart health for National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 4.
In addition to National Wear Red Day, during the month of February, the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign will help promote opportunities and resources for women to build healthy habits.READ MORE: Snowfall Milder Than Expected, Totals Four To Six Inches
According to the American Heart Association, “cardiovascular disease remains one of the greatest health threats for women.”READ MORE: FedEx Suspending Domestic Express Freight Due To Omicron Variant, Staff Shortage
The Go Red For Women campaign is sponsored by CVS Health and is locally sponsored by Ascension Health of Michigan.
Here are the ways the American Heart Association is encouraging people to take action in February:
- Wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel are available at ShopHeart.org. You can also contact Ebony.Bagley@heart.org
- Donating to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,333.
- Visiting CVS Health and making a donation at the register. Donations can also be made online at www.CVSHealth.com/GoRed.
- Join Research Goes Red, a collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research.
- Joining the conversation by using #WearRedDay, #HeartMonth, and #GoRedforWomen #DetroitGoRed on social media.
- Creating a social media post sharing how you are ‘Reclaiming Your Rhythm’ in a video or photo. You can email this to Ebony.Bagley@heart.org to be featured throughout heart month on AHA social media platforms.
- Join us at the Detroit Go Red For Women Luncheon happening on Feb. 25, 2022, www.heart.org/detroitgored
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.