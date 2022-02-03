  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:assault, Crime Stoppers of Michigan, detroit, Detroit Police Department, Maddelein Street

Detroit (CBS Detroit) — Police are searching for a driver in connection with an assault after an 18-year-old woman was run over multiple times in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the teen was found critically injured at about 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 15400 block of Maddelein Street. The incident happened in the parking lot of a local school prior to classes starting, they said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that she was run over by a dark SUV.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.