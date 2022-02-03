ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan winter festival for ice carvings has been postponed for a few weeks because of too much winter.
Organizers said the St. Joseph Ice Fest, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been moved to Feb. 25-27.READ MORE: Snowfall Milder Than Expected, Totals Four To Six Inches
“Our ice carvers are coming from all over the country. With current and predicted road conditions, carvers are unable to make the drive,” officials said.
More than a foot of snow has fallen in some areas of southwestern Michigan and more was predicted by the weekend.READ MORE: FedEx Suspending Domestic Express Freight Due To Omicron Variant, Staff Shortage
Crews “may not be able to keep up with the snow removal as needed for the placement of sculptures and prepare our city streets in the best way,” officials said.
Ice carving events in South Haven and Dowagiac still are planned this weekend.MORE NEWS: Oakland County Road Crews Reminding Drivers To Slow Down, Be Patient With Them
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.