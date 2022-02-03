Snowfall Milder Than Expected, Totals Four To Six InchesA storm that was expected to bury the metro-area with snow made a calm pass in Southeastern Michigan.

Oakland County Road Crews Reminding Drivers To Slow Down, Be Patient With ThemOakland County road workers wants to remind drivers to please slow down and be patient while they’re out working to clear roads.

Detroit Police Search For Driver Who Ran Over 18-Year-Old Woman Multiple TimesPolice are searching for a driver in connection with an assault after an 18-year-old woman was run over multiple times in Detroit.

Researchers Race To Gather Winter Data On Warming Great LakesWhat's happening in the Great Lakes during those long, frigid months when they're often covered partially or completely with ice? A casual observer — and even experts — might be inclined to say, “Not much.”

Police Search For Man Who Robbed 2 Detroit Dollar Stores In One DayPolice are searching for a suspect involved in two armed robberies at dollar stores in Detroit.

American Heart Association: Ways To Support Women's Heart Health, National Wear Red Day On Feb. 4The American Heart Association is encouraging women in Metro Detroit to reclaim their rhythm and celebrate heart health for National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 4.