By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side.

19-year-old suspect Ronde Malike Gill | Credit: Detroit Police Department

On Feb. 2, at about 1:20 p.m. the suspect, Ronde Malike Gill, 19, fatally shot a 29-year-old man in the 12000 block of Montrose Street.

Police say they believe the suspect fled in a white Jeep Compass.

If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.

