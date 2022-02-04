(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side.
READ MORE: Man Charged In Fatal Shootings Of 2 Outside Detroit Liquor Store
On Feb. 2, at about 1:20 p.m. the suspect, Ronde Malike Gill, 19, fatally shot a 29-year-old man in the 12000 block of Montrose Street.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 9,805 New COVID-19 Cases, 209 Deaths
Police say they believe the suspect fled in a white Jeep Compass.
If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Arrest Man Wanted For Robberies At 2 Dollar Stores
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.