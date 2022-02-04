DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit House of Comedy is finally unveiling its grand opening date.

Ilitch Holdings say the entertainment club in The District Detroit will open this summer and aims to support local comedians as well as feature regional and national headliners.

Officials say the plan is to host multiple shows a week with podcasts, improv acts and stand-up comics.

According to a news release from The District Detroit, the club will be a 300-seat theater located inside Hockeytown Cafe. It will be housed in the former City Theatre.

We are proud to announce motor city's newest pit stop for laughs, Detroit House of Comedy! John Tobin Presents, Rick Bronson, Olympia Development of Michigan, and the Detroit District plan to bring top national & local stand-up talent to the heart of downtown Detroit! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/tLsyyBOskW — HouseofComedyDET (@HouseofComedyDT) February 3, 2022

According to its website, the club will be managed by co-owners John Tobin and Rick Bronson, who own and operate clubs in Massachusetts, Arizona, Vancouver, Connecticut, Minnesota, Edmonton and Texas.

“I’ve had a long-time affection for Detroit and a deep respect for its people. We are really looking forward to providing top quality and wide-ranging entertainment for hard working Detroiters and the city’s many visitors,” Tobin said.

Officials say it will be Detroit’s only permanent comedy club.

“Stand-up comedy and its many off shoots bring joy and laughter to people by looking at life through diverse voices with different points of view,” Tobin said. Comedians are always challenging the status quo and the absurd, and we feel that people, particularly today, are really looking for that kind of entertainment.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.