DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police arrested a man in connection with robberies this week at two dollar stores in Detroit.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect, 36, was taken into custody at about 7:20 p.m. on Feb 3 in the 18000 block of St. Mary’s Street.READ MORE: Man Charged In Fatal Shootings Of 2 Outside Detroit Liquor Store
“Thank you to the hard and diligent work of our officers at the 3rd Precinct, 7th Precinct, 10th Precinct, as well as our federal partners. We will relentlessly pursue criminals that terrorize our community,” said Police Chief James White.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 9,805 New COVID-19 Cases, 209 Deaths
Police say at about 12:25 p.m. on Feb. 2, the suspect entered a Dollar General in the 1500 block of East Jefferson. He acted as though he was armed and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a black Jeep with an Arkansas license plate.
Then at about 1:06 p.m., the suspect walked up to the counter at the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of West Davison, acted as though he was armed, and stole cash from the register, according to police.
No one was injured in either robbery.MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Detroit
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.