'The Work of Our Hands: Black Women as Cornerstone of Culture’ Exhibit Featuring All Black Women Artists Opens At Scarab ClubThe Scarab Club Black History Month Exhibition 'The Work of Our Hands: Black Women as Cornerstone of Culture' features all Black Women Artists Kresge Artist Fellow Carl Wilson, curates a new art collection showcasing Detroit’s Black Women Artists at the Scarab Club

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Ordered To Trial In Embezzlement CaseAn ex-county prosecutor in the Detroit area has been ordered to stand trial on embezzlement and other charges.

DDOT Rolls Out Rosa Parks Inspired Buses, Offering Free RidesIn memory of her February 4th birthday, Detroit Pistons and DDOT offered free rides Friday.

Judge Awards Millions To Lawyers In Flint Water SettlementA judge awarded about $40 million Friday to the lead attorneys in a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and property owners whose water was contaminated with lead.

Michigan Supreme Court Rules For ACLU In Jail Records DisputeThe American Civil Liberties Union won a decision Friday at the Michigan Supreme Court in a dispute over jail records related to the detention of Marine veteran in 2018.

Man Charged In Fatal Shootings Of 2 Outside Detroit Liquor StoreA 44-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shootings of two men — one a bystander — outside a westside Detroit liquor store.