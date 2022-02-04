Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Elite Detection K9 – an Oakland County non-profit born a few years ago from Leader Dogs For the Blind – is bringing specially trained dogs it breeds and raises to area schools to help keep them safe. Gregory P. Guidice, President and CEO of EDK9, appears on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about it.

On the heels of the deadly Oxford School shooting on Nov. 30 and others across the nation, the issue of school safety has been growing.

Guidice appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked about it from Avondale High School – which has one of its EDK9 team working at its school since the school year began. The CBS 62 crew got a chance to visit the school and see the dogs in action.

They sat with some of the puppies in training and got an eye opening welcome.

Oak Park Schools also has had a EDK9 team in two schools since Jan. 18. Dr. James Schwarz, Superintendent of Avondale School District, and Dr. Jamii Hitchcock, Superintendent of Oak Park Schools, also appear to talk how “Man’s Best Friend” is stepping up to keep schools and students safe.

Also on the show –Jennifer Soldan and her daughter, 11-year- daughter, old Jess Soldan, who raised “Honey” a Lab who has given birth to 22 puppies – through four litters—that are in the EDK9 system.

Lisa Zang, the handler of “Lucy,” who together has been working at Avondale High School, talks about reaction to the dog among students.

And Guidice discusses the need for loving families to step up and help raise these puppies as they work to go on to their higher calling — keeping people safe.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62