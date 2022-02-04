(CBS Detroit) — A southern fast food staple is making its way to Michigan.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers confirms it’s in the early planning stages of its first restaurant in the state, which will be located in East Lansing.READ MORE: Ford UAW Workers To Receive Average $7,377 Profit-Sharing Checks
The fast food chain says Michiganders can expect it to open later this year.READ MORE: Amazon is raising the price of annual Prime memberships to $139
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Detroit House Of Comedy Opening In The District Detroit This Summer