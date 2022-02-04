  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:East Lansing, fast food restuarant, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, store opening

(CBS Detroit) — A southern fast food staple is making its way to Michigan.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers confirms it’s in the early planning stages of its first restaurant in the state, which will be located in East Lansing.

The fast food chain says Michiganders can expect it to open later this year.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

