  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:AT&T, AT&T Michigan, computers, Detroit families, Detroit students, Detroit's east side, High-Speed Broadband, Jefferson East Inc., Neighborhood Resources Hub

DETROIT (AP) — AT&T Michigan has contributed $50,000 high-speed broadband service and computers to a center on Detroit’s east side for students and families.

The contribution is to the Connected Learning Center at Jefferson East Inc.’s new Neighborhood Resources Hub, which will launch Monday.

READ MORE: Ford Suspends Some Production Due To Chip Shortage

The center will “help connect Detroit’s underserved students and families to the technology they need,” AT&T Michigan President David Lewis said in a release.

READ MORE: Monroe County Deputies Investigate Alleged Animal Cruelty After Reports Of Cats Abandoned In Vacant Home

Jefferson East Inc. works to build inclusive neighborhoods along Detroit’s east Jefferson corridor and its five adjoining historic neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Resource Hub provides the community with services and resources designed to help keep residents in their homes.

MORE NEWS: Police: Michigan Woman Claimed To Hear Voices Through TV Before Allegedly Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.