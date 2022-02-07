DETROIT (AP) — AT&T Michigan has contributed $50,000 high-speed broadband service and computers to a center on Detroit’s east side for students and families.
The contribution is to the Connected Learning Center at Jefferson East Inc.’s new Neighborhood Resources Hub, which will launch Monday.READ MORE: Ford Suspends Some Production Due To Chip Shortage
The center will “help connect Detroit’s underserved students and families to the technology they need,” AT&T Michigan President David Lewis said in a release.READ MORE: Monroe County Deputies Investigate Alleged Animal Cruelty After Reports Of Cats Abandoned In Vacant Home
Jefferson East Inc. works to build inclusive neighborhoods along Detroit’s east Jefferson corridor and its five adjoining historic neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Resource Hub provides the community with services and resources designed to help keep residents in their homes.MORE NEWS: Police: Michigan Woman Claimed To Hear Voices Through TV Before Allegedly Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.