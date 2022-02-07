DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The city of Detroit is launching a $15 million program to reduce basement backups and protect residents’ property during rainstorms.

City officials say homeowner occupants and landlords in 11 identified neighborhoods are eligible for the Basement Backup Protection Program, which aims to install a backwater valve and/or sump pump.

“Last year’s massive rainstorm overwhelmed the sewer system, and in turn identified two areas we need to work on together,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “First, how can we make the sewer system more climate resilient and secondly, in the near term how can we help homeowners in flood prone areas protect their property. The Detroit Future Fund has created that opportunity for Detroiters right now.”

Officials say Phase 1 will launch in the spring and will include Aviation Sub and Victoria Park neighborhoods, which were the hardest hit during the summer flooding in June.

On June 25 and 26, about six inches of rain fell, overwhelming regional and local sewer systems and leaving thousands of Detroiters without power.

Phase 2 will begin in the summer and include Barton-McFarland, Chadsey Condon, Cornerstone Village, East English Village, Garden View, Jefferson Chalmers, Morningside, Moross-Morang and Warrendale. The neighborhoods were identified by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) based on service requests, basement backups and claims.

“The Basement Backup Protection Program builds on the successes we’ve seen with programs in Windsor, New Jersey and Washington, DC and refines it for what we believe will work in Detroit,” said DWSD Director Gary Brown. “Rather than a reimbursement-based subsidy program where homeowners get their own plumber, our program provides the complete services from plumber selection to inspection to installation.”

Eligible homeowners can apply online at www.detroitmi.gov/basementprotection.

