(CBS Detroit) — With tax season underway, the IRS is offering face-to-face help at its Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country.
Officials say the centers will be open the second Saturday of the month beginning Feb. 12 through May. A total of 35 centers will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Detroit (500 Woodward Ave.) and other cities.
The IRS is advising taxpayers to file early due to a backlog caused by the pandemic.
“The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need. We encourage people to review the details on these special Saturday hours so we can help serve them. I’m also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance.”
Officials say to bring the following information:
- Current government-issued photo identification
- Social Security cards and/or ITIN numbers for yourself, your spouse and dependents (if applicable)
- Any IRS letters or notices you’ve received and supporting documents
During your visit, IRS staff may also request:
- Current mailing address
- Email address
- Bank account information to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit
Masks are required and social distancing will be followed at these events.
For more information, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours.
