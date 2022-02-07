DWSD Investigating Over 200 Weather-Related Complaints, 79 Active Water Main BreaksRosedale Park residents are dealing with the aftermath of a water main break that flooded Artesian and Glastonbury Streets.

Michigan Reports 9,898 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Ford Suspends Some Production Due To Chip ShortageFord shares were down about 1% in trading Monday after the company announced it is suspending or slowing production at several of its North American factories this week due to short supplies of computer chips.

Monroe County Deputies Investigate Alleged Animal Cruelty After Reports Of Cats Abandoned In Vacant HomeThe Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating alleged animal cruelty after receiving reports of multiple cats being abandoned in a vacant home.

Whitmer To Propose $1 Billion Boost To Michigan's Transportation BudgetGov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a $1 billion, or nearly 20%, boost to Michigan's transportation budget to repair roads and increase spending on transit and other programs.

Dennis Bowman Sentenced In Michigan For Daughter's 1989 KillingA man serving life sentences in Virginia for raping and killing a woman in 1980 was sentenced Monday to an additional 35 to 50 years in prison in Michigan for the 1989 killing of his 14-year-old daughter.