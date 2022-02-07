(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 9,898 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 38 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,019,119 and 30,417 deaths as of Feb. 7.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, Feb. 4. Over the past three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 3,299 per day.

In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
