EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — The Michigan State University Museum has been selected to participate in a year-long Smithsonian Institution initiative designed to connect communities.

The Fostering Critical Conversations with Our Communities program is done in collaboration with the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

“Encouraging and supporting these kinds of essential conversations that bridge and connect communities and strengthen connections between people is key to our strategic goals,” said Myriam Springuel, director of SITES and Smithsonian Affiliations. “We are grateful for the collaboration with the Coalition which allows us to provide one-on-one coaching and cohort meetups with their guidance for our Affiliate participants over the next six months of training sessions.”

Museum officials said the 2022 pilot program is a hands-on opportunity that will allow two museum staff members to develop skills that will deepen relationships in the community and implement projects to foster important conversations in, with and for the local community.

They will work with cohort members to develop an implementation plan “for learning how to create more equitable and sustainable relationships with priority communities.”

The museum said it intends to work with Michigan’s tribal communities.

“As we embark upon activating our new strategic plan, we strive to become a more inclusive, equitable, and responsive institution,” said Devon Akmon, director of the MSU Museum. “This exciting opportunity with the Smithsonian and the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience will afford us a space to learn, grow, and develop as we work toward being more rooted within the communities we serve.”

The monthly training sessions will include addressing understanding community, learning about trauma and healing, and building reciprocal relationships.

