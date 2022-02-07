  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:72-year-old woman killed, Homestead Township, Jeffrey Duane Stratton, Murder Charge, neighbor found dead, northern michigan

HOMESTEAD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan man faces an open murder charge after an elderly neighbor was found dead inside her burning home, authorities said.

Jeffrey Duane Stratton, 57, of Homestead Township was being held without bond after being arraigned Sunday in a Benzie County court, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

READ MORE: Ford Suspends Some Production Due To Chip Shortage

Stratton was captured by Michigan State Police after running from his home. A police dog led officers there from the nearby home where 72-year-old Linda Henry was found dead Friday afternoon and surrounded by flames, the release said.

Sheriff’s deputies had been sent to the home on a report of a breaking and entering in progress.

READ MORE: Monroe County Deputies Investigate Alleged Animal Cruelty After Reports Of Cats Abandoned In Vacant Home

It wasn’t clear how the woman died or why she was slain.

It also wasn’t clear whether Stratton has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

MORE NEWS: Police: Michigan Woman Claimed To Hear Voices Through TV Before Allegedly Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.