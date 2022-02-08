Monroe County Sheriff's Office Proposing 'Valentine's Day Special' To Arrest Your Ex With Outstanding WarrantsIn a Facebook post, Sheriff Troy Goodnough says to give them a call if there is an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants, or if they are driving with drugs or weapons.

Witnesses Testify In Oxford Couple's Preliminary HearingOn Tuesday, James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared before Judge Julie Nicholson in Rochester Hills for a preliminary examination.

Texts Show Jennifer Crumbley Talked To Son About Gun Day Before Oxford ShootingA day before four students were killed at Oxford High School, the mother of the teenager charged with carrying out the mass shooting sent him a text message asking if he had showed teachers a “pic of your new gun,” an investigator testified Tuesday.

Applications Open For Program That Provides Summer Jobs To Detroit Residents Ages 14-24Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the application period has opened for the city's "Grow Detroit’s Young Talent" program, which aims to provide 8,000 Detroit residents ages 14 to 24, with summer jobs.

Detroit Gas Station Ordered To Follow Michigan Clean Air Regulations After Court BattleA duty-free gas station in Detroit that sued Michigan to avoid following the state's gasoline vapor pressure regulations lost its challenge in court.

AG Nessel: Birch Run Pharmacy Suspected Of Price Gouging At-Home COVID-19 Test KitsMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a notice of intended action (NIA) to Birch Run Drugs, along with two other pharmacies in the state, following complaints of price gouging.