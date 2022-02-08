ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — On Tuesday, James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared before Judge Julie Nicholson in Rochester Hills for a preliminary examination.

Six out of 30 witnesses appeared on the stand where prosecutors presented a mountain of evidence. The couple is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jennifer Crumbley’s co-worker testified that she said she “failed as a parent” and was heard screaming in the office on Nov. 30, which was the day her son Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring six others, plus a teacher.

Prosecutors argued that the 15-year-old’s parents knew their son was deranged before the mass shooting.

Forensic Detective Edward Wagrowski with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the teen cried out for help, telling his parents that he was hearing sounds and experiencing moments of delusion last March.

But according to text messages submitted in court, the teen was ignored while his parents allegedly spent more time at a horse farm and in extramarital affairs.

Wagrowski also read Facebook messages between Ethan’s parents that indicated he stayed up late drinking last March, and his parents allegedly gave him a Xanax the following day.

More than 25,000 text messages were exchanged between Ethan and a friend.

A series of messages in August 2021 showed he shared a video of him shooting his father’s fun and videos of baby birds being killed.

The defense argued that they did not receive all of the text messages from prosecutors.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The preliminary examination resumes on Feb. 24.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.