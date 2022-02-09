Gov. Whitmer Proposes School Funding Boost, Bonuses And Tax CutsAwash in surplus revenue and federal pandemic aid, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday proposed a $74.1 billion state budget that would significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline workers and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.

Detroit Police Shoot Suspect In Carjacking Who Tried To Run Down OfficersDetroit police shot and wounded a man suspected in an armed carjacking after he allegedly tried to run down officers down with the stolen vehicle, police said.

Judge Has Temporarily Banned COVID-19 Vaccine Protestors In Canada From Honking Their HornsTensions stemming from protests spearheaded by Canadian truck drivers over the country's Covid-19 mandates have been simmering in recent weeks -- so much so that a judge has temporarily banned demonstrators from using horns.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Proposing 'Valentine's Day Special' To Arrest Your Ex With Outstanding WarrantsIn a Facebook post, Sheriff Troy Goodnough says to give them a call if there is an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants, or if they are driving with drugs or weapons.

Witnesses Testify In Oxford Couple's Preliminary HearingOn Tuesday, James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared before Judge Julie Nicholson in Rochester Hills for a preliminary examination.

Texts Show Jennifer Crumbley Talked To Son About Gun Day Before Oxford ShootingA day before four students were killed at Oxford High School, the mother of the teenager charged with carrying out the mass shooting sent him a text message asking if he had showed teachers a “pic of your new gun,” an investigator testified Tuesday.