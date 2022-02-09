(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,527 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 330 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,026,646 and 30,747 deaths as of Feb. 9.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Feb. 7. Over the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 3,764 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 239 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
READ MORE: Surgeon In Michigan Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.